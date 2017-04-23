Spirit and Nature Earth Day Event

Althea Center for Engaged Spirituality will host a "Spirit & Nature" Earth Day Event, Sunday April 23, 10:30am (free to the public, donations welcome). This tribute to the Earth and its healing role in our lives includes award winning Colorado poet James Scott Smith, Native American performers, a world-class world music ensemble featuring acclaimed Boulder-based musician Sandra Wong, educational tables from local Colorado conservation groups, and an inspiring message from two time bestselling Hay House author Dr. Jonathan Ellerby on how Nature is essential for the health and well being of all people. Free parking and childcare are provided. Following event program a diverse and delicious lunch, including vegan and gluten-free foods, will be served ($7). All are welcome to this non-religious celebration of our deep connection to the Natural World.