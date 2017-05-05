Spread The Word Music Festival 2017

Get ready for the 5th annual Spread The Word Music Festival, featuring over 100 of Colorado's best up-and-coming bands/DJ's across 10 stages in downtown Denver. From May 5th - 8th, music lovers of all types will see their favorite FUNK - JAM - ELECTRO - REGGAE - BLUEGRASS - FOLK - ROCK artists and dive deep into Colorado's vibrant music scene. Hop on the complimentary party shuttle and travel to the next venue, whether it be Mile High Spirits, Cervantes Other Side, Mercury Cafe, Tony P's, Pearl's or Beryl's Beer Co.

Kyle Hollingsworth (of the String Cheese Incident) will headline alongside Eufórquestra, A-Mac & The Height, WhiteWater Ramble, Analog Son, Jon Wayne and the Pain & many more. The festival will also feature a silent disco, live painters, meet-and-greets, food trucks/vendors & much more!

For updated announcements, tickets, videos, photos, music, and more, visit www.spreadthewordfest.com or the festival’s social media sources. Mark your calendars and get ready for an epic weekend!