Spring Fling Fiesta: May First Friday Micro Market

Ink Lounge is celebrating Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day and Spring all at once with a First Friday featuring vendors that craft a mix of bold pottery, sassy embroidery and spicy jams. They have a newly re-designed retail area that's been in the works to show off too. And as usual they'll also have some tasty beverages from Ratio Beerworks, Divino Wine and a special Bear Creek Distillery cocktail.

Makers: *Three Oaks Pottery * Apparently Ashley * OO Mommie * Ink Lounge

Donation-based Screenprinting: This month we’re asking folks to bring an item or 2 from Urban Peak’s “needs list” along with a shirt to print and you’ll ink up your shirt on our nifty new press the Kraken.

http://www.urbanpeak.org/denver/donate/needs-list/

Libations: Specially chosen from Divino Wine & Spirits, Ratio Beerworks and a festive cocktail featuring Bear Creek Distillery.