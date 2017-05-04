Pandemic Collective, a non-profit horror theatre company based in Denver, is terrified to announce our next production, Spring Sacrifice. In a small town in the middle of Oklahoma, the harrowing legend of a yearly sacrifice of a boy is ingrained in the community’s tribal culture. Young men tempt the spirit of the Spring Sacrifice as a rite of passage, and the annual mysterious death is accepted without complaint. But this year as a group of students await their fate, one attempts the unthinkable: to defy the Spring Sacrifice. Based on true events and Choctaw lore, this percussive and visceral play is underscored with live music by Emmanuel Luna. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm from May 4th to the 13th, and tickets may be purchased at https://springsacrifice.eventbrite.com/.