St. Martin’s Chamber Choir: “Mozart and Scarlatti: Fathers and Sons” with the Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado

Musical talent runs in the family, and the Mozart and Scarlatti families are a case in point. The Scarlattis (Alessandro and Domenico) were both primarily vocal composers, working in the church and operatic circles, even though the son is primarily remembered for his ground-breaking keyboard works. The centerpiece of this concert is Domenico Scarlatti’s 10-part Stabat Mater. It will be joined by father Leopold Mozart’s Mass in C (mistakenly attributed for decades to the son Wolfgang), Alessandro Scarlatti’s Magnificat, and Wolfgang Mozart’s Venite populi. Members of the Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado join St. Martin’s Chamber Choir for this celebration of familial music-making.