The Power of Magic with Erica Sodos
Virginia Village branch library 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver, Colorado 80222
Erica Sodos will enchant and inspire your imagination with her astonishing magic show, which is full of mysterious tales and abundant audience participation. Erica will appear as a fun and wonderful character who teaches children and adults how to find their own magical powers. Best for older kids, tweens and teens.
Info
Virginia Village branch library 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver, Colorado 80222 View Map
Kidstuff - Event