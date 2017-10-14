The Star Spangled Gala

Join the Healing Warriors Program for a dazzling evening celebrating our Veterans and supporting non-narcotic treatments for pain and Post Traumatic Stress. Funds raised at the Gala support programs and services that have delivered over 6,000 treatment sessions for veterans and military families. The Gala is held at the elegant Joy Burns Center Tuscan Ballroom at the University of Denver. Honored speaker for the evening is John Harry, Commander of VFW Post 1, the nations oldest and most innovative Post. Rolling Thunder will lead us in honoring our POWs and those still Missing in Action. We are excited to have the Denver Dolls performing our National Anthem and a rousing tribute to the Andrews Sisters. Our Host for the evening is Mr. Bo Jaxon of Mix 100 who will keep the music and laughter flowing. Tickets include an exquisite dual-entree dinner, open bar, entertainment, games and live and silent auction. Please join us in honoring our service members.