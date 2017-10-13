The Cherry Creek Chorale a opens it’s 38th season with “Starry, Starry Night”, featuring music influenced by the stars. The “Three Nocturnes for Chorus and Percussion Ensemble ” by Dan Forrest will highlight the evening. Other works include classics by Edvard Grieg and Randall Thompson, as well as popular songs by Don Mclean, Andrew Lloyd Weber and many others. Concerts are October 13 & 14, 7:30 p, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4500 E. Hampden Ave, Cherry Hills Village, 80113. Visit cherrycreekchorale.org for tickets.