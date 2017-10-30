Steal A Pencil From Me - Documentary Film - JAAMM Festival

A love story during the Nazi occupation of Holland, this compelling documentary feature film by Academy Award nominee Michèle Ohayon, shows the power of love and the ability of humankind to rise above unimaginable suffering.

This film is presented as part of the Neustadt JAAMM Festival (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music) at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center in Denver. All are welcome to attend!