Stephen Marchionda - Classical Guitar Master Album Release Recital

Spanish composer and pianist Enrique Granados was highly regarded during his lifetime for the poetry of his music. Stephen Marchionda honors the composer in his newest album, La Guitarra Poética, to celebrate the composer's 150th birthday. A highly personal selection of outstanding works include Marchionda's own arrangements for the guitar, reflecting the music's link to its roots in Spanish folklore. The recital will include works by Scarlatti and Albéniz.

Stephen Marchionda is known on the international concert scene as a performer who blends the expressive, colourist playing of the past with modern technique, flair, imagination and scholarship. He has recently been featured in highly acclaimed performances at London’s Wigmore Hall and New York City’s Carnegie Hall. Elsewhere he has been invited to perform at such notable venues as the Kennedy Center, Frick Collection, Harvard Music Club, Aspen and Cheltenham Summer Music Festivals, Lincoln Center, South Bank Centre, Sala Luis Ángel Arango de Bogota, BBC Radio 3, Radio Nacional de España, National Public Radio, El Gran Teatro del Liceu de Barcelona and the Royal Opera House.