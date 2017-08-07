Still Cooking is a free 4-week course teaching adults 50+ how to prepare and shop for healthy, low-cost meals for themselves. Enjoy each others company while learning how best to prepare nutritional meals. Every Monday in August, 10 AM - 12 PM.

Class includes a free grocery bag, groceries every week, a $10 gift card with a grocery store tour and a graduation certificate for those who complete all four weeks. RSVP at (303) 951-5222.