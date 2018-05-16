It’s a Comedic Drama about aging with courage and honesty. Come enjoy a professional staged reading of widower David’s story as he begins a new life chapter after having served well as caregiver for his wife who died of cancer. David wants to look for romance, try to connect more with his adult daughter Dawn, and remain in charge of his life. The play looks honestly at older adult romance and the need to stay in charge of your life as long as you can. See how the story unfolds in ways funny and profound.

STILL IN THE GAME IS A POWERFUL CONVERSATION STARTER ABOUT AGING IN AMERICA, AND ESPECIALLY RECOMMENDED FOR: