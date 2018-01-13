The Penny Savers

A penny saved is a penny earned -- or is it?

DENVER, – Stories on Stage collaborates once again with Buntport Theater Company in “The Penny Savers.” Denver performances are Saturday, January 13 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, located at 721 Santa Fe Drive. Tickets are $15- $28 and are available by calling 303-494-0523 or online at www.storiesonstage.org.

​

The members of Buntport Theater embody a multitude of zany characters to show us the rational and irrational way we deal with money.

Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan, Erik Edborg, Erin Rollman and Samantha Schmitz join us for another funny and thought-provoking partnership!

As a vibrant ensemble, Buntport Theater Company is intent on creating innovative and affordable entertainment, by writing and producing all of their work. Each piece grows from a collaborative process, without specific directors or designers, relying on the combined skills of the whole ensemble. Known for unusual adaptations and quirky original comedies, they keep their seasons packed, debuting several new full-length productions in addition to a variety of less traditional programming. From live sit-coms to unique open mic nights to family friendly entertainment to an on-going series at the Denver Art Museum, Buntport Theater Company offer programs that appeal to people from all walks of life.

Celebrating their 17th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

Stories on Stage mission includes two outreach programs:

"Voices Out of Silence," a suicide prevention program for teens. It includes a performance based on stories taken from interviews and personal writings of teens that have attempted suicide and survived and thrived. This program is brought directly to local middle and high schools, impacting approximately 750 students a year.

"Cuentame un Cuentito/Tell Me a Story" is a bilingual performance that integrates Latin American folk tales with music, projections and dance. The show goes to 10 schools annually, impacting over 2,500 students. Each of the stories is selected for their messages on bullying, individuality, being true to yourself, and kindness.

“The Penny Savers" is sponsored in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Fine Arts Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, The Rea Charitable Trust and the Denver Post Community Foundation.

PSA/Listing

Stories on Stage with Buntport Theater Company - The Penny Savers

A penny saved is a penny earned – or is it? Saturday, January 13 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Single tickets are $15-$28. Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204. www.storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523

###