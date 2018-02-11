Stories on Stage - Love & Marriage

Love & Marriage

The joys, heartaches and humor of our very oldest institution.

Stories on Stage presents "Love & Marriage" on Sunday, February 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204. Single tickets are $15-$28 and available online at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.

“The Big Cat” by Louise Erdrich

Even a wife’s epic snoring can’t break the bonds of this marriage – or not for long, anyway.

Performed by Timothy McCracken

“Madame Lazarus” by Maile Meloy

An older man and his young husband may be drifting apart.

Performed by Randy Moore

“This is the Story of a Happy Marriage” by Anne Patchett

By all rights, this marriage shouldn’t work at all – but it does, and brilliantly!

Performed by Mare Trevathan

Celebrating their 17th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

Stories on Stage mission includes two outreach programs:

"Voices Out of Silence," a suicide prevention program for teens. It includes a performance based on stories taken from interviews and personal writings of teens that have attempted suicide and survived and thrived. This program is brought directly to local middle and high schools, impacting approximately 750 students a year.

"Cuentame un Cuentito/Tell Me a Story" is a bilingual performance that integrates Latin American folk tales with music, projections and dance. The show goes to 10 schools annually, impacting over 2,500 students. Each of the stories is selected for their messages on bullying, individuality, being true to yourself, and kindness.

"Love & Marriage" is sponsored by Fern Seltzer & Andy Heymsfield and The Daniel Seltzer Memorial Fund and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Fine Arts Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries and the Denver Post Community Foundation.

PSA/Listing

