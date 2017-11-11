On the Couch

Stories for anyone who has ever undergone therapy. Or will. Or should.

DENVER, – Stories on Stage presents "On the Couch" on Saturday, November 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204. Single tickets are $15-$28 and available online at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.

“The Whole Truth” by Stephen McCauley

A woman tells some truly whopping lies to her husband,

her lover AND her therapist, not necessarily in that order!

Performed by Betty Hart

“Donkey Greedy, Donkey Gets Punched” by Steve Almond

The psychiatric stakes go sky-high when a poker-loving therapist begins to gamble.

Performed by Jim Hunt

“Psychoanalysis” by Amy Bloom

Dr. Zurmer may be a strict Freudian, but that doesn’t stop her

from breaking the rules where one particular patient is concerned.

Performed by Emily Paton Davies

Celebrating their 17th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

Stories on Stage mission includes two outreach programs:

"Voices Out of Silence," a suicide prevention program for teens. It includes a performance based on stories taken from interviews and personal writings of teens that have attempted suicide and survived and thrived. This program is brought directly to local middle and high schools, impacting approximately 750 students a year.

"Cuentame un Cuentito/Tell Me a Story" is a bilingual performance that integrates Latin American folk tales with music, projections and dance. The show goes to 10 schools annually, impacting over 2,500 students. Each of the stories is selected for their messages on bullying, individuality, being true to yourself, and kindness.

"On the Couch" is sponsored by Christine and John Smith and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Fine Arts Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, The Rea Charitable Trust and the Denver Post Community Foundation.

