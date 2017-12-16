Making Merry

Holiday stories and songs with a British flair!

DENVER, – Give a warm welcome as Jamie Horton, 23-year veteran, principal actor and director at the Denver Center Theatre Company, returns to Denver for this special show!

Stories on Stage presents "Making Merry" on Saturday, December 16 at 1:30 p.m. at Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St, Boulder, CO 80302 and tickets are available at https://tickets.thedairy.org or 303-444-7328.

On Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 at 1:30 p.m. “Making Merry” moves to the King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204 on the Auraria Campus. Tickets for the King Center are available at www.storiesonstage.org or 303-494-0523. Single tickets are $15-$28.

“Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahame

Rat and Mole re-discover the importance of home.

Performed by Jamie Horton

"Crimble Wocky” by Graham Potter

A kooky, Lewis Carroll inspired version of “The Night Before Christmas.”

Performed by GerRee Hinshaw

"The Goldfish” by Simon Van Booy

In modern-day London, a young immigrant shares an incredible gift

of kindness with an old man he barely knows.

Performed by Anthony Adu

Music is provided by award-winning composer/pianist Gary Grundei.

Celebrating their 17th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

Stories on Stage mission includes two outreach programs:

"Voices Out of Silence," a suicide prevention program for teens. It includes a performance based on stories taken from interviews and personal writings of teens that have attempted suicide and survived and thrived. This program is brought directly to local middle and high schools, impacting approximately 750 students a year.

"Cuentame un Cuentito/Tell Me a Story" is a bilingual performance that integrates Latin American folk tales with music, projections and dance. The show goes to 10 schools annually, impacting over 2,500 students. Each of the stories is selected for their messages on bullying, individuality, being true to yourself, and kindness.

"Making Merry" is sponsored by Les Crispelle, Glenn Tiedt and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Fine Arts Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, The Rea Charitable Trust and the Denver Post Community Foundation. We'd also like to thank the Boulder County Arts Alliance, the Boulder Community Foundation and the Daily Camera.

