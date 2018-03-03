Stories on Stage presents Storybooks on Stage

Storybooks on Stage

DENVER – Stories on Stage presents two performances of family entertainment, as professional actors perform children's literature geared towards preschool and elementary school-aged kids. These shows feature stories by well-known and well-loved published authors and are designed to entertain children and parents alike.

In addition, selected stories by young authors (from the youth writing contest for 1st through 4th graders) will have their stories read on stage by our professional actors alongside the published authors.

“Storybooks on Stage” takes place on Saturday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the McNichols Civic Center Building-144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver. CO 80202. Tickets are available online at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523 and again on Saturday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the Dairy Center for the Arts, 2590 Walnut St. Boulder, CO 80302 ticketing for the Boulder show is through the Dairy Arts Center at www.thedairy.org or by phone at 303-444-7328. Single tickets are $10 Adult/ $5 Child.

Stories will be performed by the award-winning actor Josh Robinson, Freak Train host GerRee Hinshaw and Buntport Theaters' Erin Rollman.

Celebrating their 17th Season, Stories on Stage has renowned actors bring stories to life by combining literature with theater.

Stories on Stage mission also includes two outreach programs:

"Voices Out of Silence," a suicide prevention program for teens. It includes a performance based on stories taken from interviews and personal writings of teens that have attempted suicide and survived and thrived. This program is brought directly to local middle and high schools, impacting approximately 750 students a year.

"Cuentame un Cuentito/Tell Me a Story" is a bilingual performance that integrates Latin American folk tales with music, projections and dance. The show goes to 10 schools annually, impacting over 2,500 students. Each of the stories is selected for their messages on bullying, individuality, being true to yourself, and kindness.

“Storybooks on Stage” is sponsored in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Fine Arts Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries and the Denver Post Community Foundation.

PSA/Listing

