Thrilling Tales

A show designed for the armchair adventurer in all of us.

Stories on Stage presents "Thrilling Tales" on Sunday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204. Single tickets are $15-$28 and available online at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.

Stories featuring mad dogs, African adventures and ....porn tapes (!!!) performed by Steven Cole Hughes, Rhianna DeVries and Heather Hughes.

Celebrating their 17th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

Stories on Stage mission includes two outreach programs:

"Voices Out of Silence," a suicide prevention program for teens. It includes a performance based on stories taken from interviews and personal writings of teens that have attempted suicide and survived and thrived. This program is brought directly to local middle and high schools, impacting approximately 750 students a year.

"Cuentame un Cuentito/Tell Me a Story" is a bilingual performance that integrates Latin American folk tales with music, projections and dance. The show goes to 10 schools annually, impacting over 2,500 students. Each of the stories is selected for their messages on bullying, individuality, being true to yourself, and kindness.

"Thrilling Tales" is sponsored by Isabelle Clark and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Fine Arts Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries and the Denver Post Community Foundation.

PSA/Listing

Stories on Stage - "Thrilling Tales" - A show designed for the armchair adventurer in all of us. Sunday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Single tickets are $15-$28. Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204. www.storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523

###