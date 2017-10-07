The Year of Magical Thinking

Anne Penner performs the dramatic adaptation of Joan Didion's award-winning, bestselling memoir.

Stories on Stage presents "The Year of Magical Thinking" on Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. at The Dairy Center for the Arts, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, CO 80302. Tickets are available by calling 303-444-7328 or online at thedairy.org. This show will be presented again on Sunday, October 15 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204. Tickets are available online at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523. Single tickets are $15-$28.

​The Year of Magical Thinking, from one of America's iconic writers, is a stunning book of electric honesty and passion. Joan Didion explores an intensely personal yet universal experience; a portrait of a marriage -- and a life, in good times and bad -- that will speak to anyone who has ever loved a husband or wife or child.

The title of the book refers to magical thinking in the anthropological sense, thinking that if a person hopes for something enough or performs the right actions that an unavoidable event can be averted.

The Year of Magical Thinking won the 2005 National Book Award for Nonfiction and was a finalist for both the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Biography/Autobiography.

Anne Penner takes the stage in this one-woman, staged-reading performance. She is an Assistant Professor in the University Of Denver Department Of Theatre where she teaches Acting, Directing, Voice and Movement. Anne has been seen on stage at the Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Arvada Center for the Arts, Curious Theatre Company, Syracuse Stage, Hangar Theatre and the Theater at Monmouth. She appeared in the films The Idea and The Only Shooter. For the University of Denver she has directed Nina Variations, Arabian Nights, Church, Frostbit and The Seagull

Celebrating their 17th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"The Year of Magical Thinking" is sponsored by Linda Roberts Zinn in memory of Robert Zinn, and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Fine Arts Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, Denver Post Community Foundation, Boulder County Arts Alliance, The Rea Charitable Trust and the Ralph and Florence Burgess Trust.

