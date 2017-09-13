Storytime in American Sign Language
Ross-Broadway branch library 33 E. Bayaud Ave., Denver, Colorado 80209
Come and celebrate Deaf Heritage Month by joining Deaf Story Teller, Swanhilda Lily from the Denver Office of Sign Language Services, for a fun and informative Story Time in American Sign Language (ASL), with spoken English interpretation. Get a peek into a Deaf person’s world and culture as Swanhilda provides children’s stories, activities, and songs in ASL.
