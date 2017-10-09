Storytime for Preschoolers
The Bookies Bookstore 4315 E. Mississippi Ave., Denver, Colorado 80246
Every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., our littlest booklovers gather around our storyteller, who brings stories to life! Meet other families from the community and stay afterwards to browse the shelves and play in our playhouse! Free! The Bookies bookstore, 4315 E. Mississippi Avenue (303) 759-1117 info@thebookies.com
Info
The Bookies Bookstore 4315 E. Mississippi Ave., Denver, Colorado 80246 View Map
Kidstuff - Event