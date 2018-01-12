On the Street with Bill Cunningham | Opening Reception

The Colorado Photographic Arts Center has partnered with The New York Times to present 'On the Street with Bill Cunningham', an exhibition celebrating the career of iconic fashion photographer Bill Cunningham. The public is invited to a free opening reception at CPAC on Friday, January 12, 6-9 pm, featuring special guest Tiina Loite, a photo editor who worked closely with Cunningham in the New York Times’ Style section. Cunningham was best known for his candid photographs of stylish women and men on the streets of New York. A Harvard University dropout, he was first a designer of women’s hats before moving on to writing about fashion for Women’s Wear Daily and the Chicago Tribune. He began taking candid photographs on the streets of New York City, and his work drew the attention of The New York Times with a 1978 picture of Greta Garbo in an unguarded moment. He worked for the New York Times until his death in June 2016 at age 87.