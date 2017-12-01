Stuff Your Stocking: A First Friday of Small Gifts & Big Giving

Join Ink Lounge and a select group of local makers for Stuff Your Stocking, a First Friday Micro Market featuring small gifts with a big impact. From jams to jewelry and chocolate to clay, each artist has a unique craft that is sure to please everyone on your list.

Urban Peak is the beneficiary for the evening so all drink tips will support the work they do and if shoppers bring items from Urban Peak’s list of needs they can print wrapping paper for all their new gifts.

Makers: Crow Jane Jewelry * Red Camper * Cultura Chocolate * Mud whimsy * Bare Bones Barktique * Rose & Wren * essentia5 * Tim’s Woodworking * Just face * Ink Lounge

Wrapping Paper Printing: 6-7pm, Bring a donation item for Urban Peak to print

Specialty Cocktail: Made with Bear Creek Distillery whiskey to warm you up

Tasty beverages: Beer from Ratio Beerworks and kid friendly drinks too