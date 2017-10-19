Stupid Questions, Stupid Talents
McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202
Is anything more powerful and effective than violence? Come for the thumb wrestling tournament, video games and martial arts demonstration, stay for even more stupid questions like "why do the most privileged use violence the most?" and "if hitting is so wrong, why does it feel so good?" $5 suggested donation
*This program may continue as a monthly gathering so come let us know if it's worth it.
