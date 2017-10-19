Stupid Questions, Stupid Talents

to Google Calendar - Stupid Questions, Stupid Talents - 2017-10-19 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stupid Questions, Stupid Talents - 2017-10-19 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stupid Questions, Stupid Talents - 2017-10-19 16:00:00 iCalendar - Stupid Questions, Stupid Talents - 2017-10-19 16:00:00

McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202

Is anything more powerful and effective than violence? Come for the thumb wrestling tournament, video games and martial arts demonstration, stay for even more stupid questions like "why do the most privileged use violence the most?" and "if hitting is so wrong, why does it feel so good?" $5 suggested donation

*This program may continue as a monthly gathering so come let us know if it's worth it. 

Info
McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202 View Map
Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event
to Google Calendar - Stupid Questions, Stupid Talents - 2017-10-19 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stupid Questions, Stupid Talents - 2017-10-19 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stupid Questions, Stupid Talents - 2017-10-19 16:00:00 iCalendar - Stupid Questions, Stupid Talents - 2017-10-19 16:00:00