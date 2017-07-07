Summer Dog Barket

Ink Lounge is welcoming summer with artisans and vendors inspired by our furry friends, and we're calling it a Micro Barket! Art, toys, collars, accessories, treats and activities, all created with our four-legged family in mind. For our July First Friday we're excited to partner with MaxFund Animal Adoption Center and they’re bringing their mobile adoption unit so you can meet some new friends. Drink proceeds and a portion of vendor sales will benefit MaxFund to help support the great work they do. Also, many thanks to our event sponsor The Denver Dog Magazine.

The event is kid and family friendly – and if your pooch is well behaved and on a leash – they are welcome to attend as there will be exciting things for them to sniff out, including an outdoor pooch lounge and pool.

Makers: American Dog • Beautifully Unique Accessories • Ink Lounge • Ivan’s All Natural Doggie Delights Dog Food Truck • J Renee Photography • Pinnacle Protein Cakes • Pup Trend • Smart Cookie Dog Treats • Wad Art Critters • WhipperSnap Studio

Evening Shenanigans

Doggie Bags: For first 20 attendees filled with goodies for pets and people

Koozie Screenprinting: 6-7pm for $5 donation, benefiting MaxFund

Pet Photo Booth: Courtesy of J Renee Photography

MaxFund Mobile Adoption Unit: Snuggle up to a pup

Tasty Treats: For people and pups

Libations: Including Greyhounds with Bear Creek vodka and a Ratio Beerworks brew

More info on the Ink Lounge Event page: http://inklounge.com/events.html

Or follow our Facebook event to RSVP and get event sneak peeks

https://www.facebook.com/events/688301588024183