Summer is just around the corner. Historic Grant Avenue is thrilled to present our first ever Summer Suds, Saturday, May 12th from 2:00-6:00pm. A special summer kickoff fundraiser hosted in both of our parking lots 216 South Grant St. Denver, CO 8029.We will have a beer garden presenting: Epic Brewing Co., Renegade Brewery, and Lowdown Brewery! We are excited to have Chuey Fu’s food truck serving up creative Asian, Mexican fusion food with a full menu and desserts too. We have fun yard games like corn hole and ladder ball in both lots, with brightly summer colored umbrellas. Need to cool down or like to indulge in one of Denver’s BEST ice creameries? We are excited to announce Sweet Action will be with us! Oh, what’s a special event without music? HGA is showcasing some of the music groups whom utilize the community center.Please purchase tickets at: Historicgrantave.org