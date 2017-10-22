Sunday Brunch: Alicia Baker & Alex Heffron!

Looking for the best Sunday brunch & Jazz in Denver? Today for Sunday Brunch October 22nd 10-2pm, La Cour, French Restaurant & Jazz Club, Alicia Baker & Alex Heffron.

Alicia Baker, has been performing on the accordion professionally for many years with International accordion championship titles under her belt. Her musical versatility is astounding, performing styles that range from standard jazz and Parisienne cafe, to pop and techno. Alicia’s real uniqueness comes from her classically trained accordion technique in combination with her classically trained voice.

Alex Heffron is a young guitarist working on becoming fluent in the language of Jazz. He started from a young age working with many great jazz educators.

We believe Live Jazz should be as accessible as possible. As always there is no cover charge.