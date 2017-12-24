Sunday Brunch with Jazz Pianist Kevin Klemm

Sunday brunch is going to be amazing! We will feature a couple of new dishes just for the holiday, and Kevin Klemm’s jazz trio is here to add to the fun! Along with bandmates Wilson Luallen – bass, and Aaron Summerfield – guitar, he will perform music of all genres, including jazz, rock, pop, folk, blues and gospel!

https://www.kevinklemmstudio.com

We believe Live Jazz should be as accessible as possible. As always, there is no cover charge.