Sunday Brunch with Jazz Pianist Kevin Klemm
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210
Sunday brunch is going to be amazing! We will feature a couple of new dishes just for the holiday, and Kevin Klemm’s jazz trio is here to add to the fun! Along with bandmates Wilson Luallen – bass, and Aaron Summerfield – guitar, he will perform music of all genres, including jazz, rock, pop, folk, blues and gospel!
https://www.kevinklemmstudio.com
We believe Live Jazz should be as accessible as possible. As always, there is no cover charge.
Info
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210 View Map
Concerts & Live Music - Event