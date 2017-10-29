SUNDAY BRUNCH: “JAZZICAL” BY SYD HARRIET & RON KIENTZ

Make your Sunday bruncheon memorable by experiencing a uniquely and elegantly rich musical three-hour symbiosis jazzing the Great American Songbook cross-pollinated with popular classical piano pieces by Chopin, Liszt, Mozart, Gershwin, Brahms, and others. Best of all, to make this a special occasion for you and your guests, vocalist and host Syd Harriet and pianist Ron Kientz will honor and perform requests for your favorite jazz and classical compositions. Want to hear a tune by Johnny Mercer, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, Sergei Rachmaninoff or someone else? No Problem. Just ask, sit back and enjoy.

We believe Live Jazz should be as accessible as possible. As always there is no cover charge.