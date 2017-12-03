Sunday Open House and Meditation

Google Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-03 10:00:00

Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver 2305 S. Syracuse Way, Ste. 214, Denver, Colorado 80231

A relaxed and informal Open House each Sunday in the community room includes information about activities and meditation followed by a discussion and opportunity to meet others. Meditation instruction is available. Also weekly Sunday sitting and walking meditation in the Shambhala Buddhist tradition in the shrine room from 9:00AM to Noon. Free and Open to All. Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver. 2305 S Syracuse Way, Ste, 214. more info at: denver.shambhala.org

Info
Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver 2305 S. Syracuse Way, Ste. 214, Denver, Colorado 80231 View Map
Meditation - Event, Religion & Spirituality - Event
Google Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-03 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-10 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-17 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-24 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-31 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-31 10:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Open House and Meditation - 2017-12-31 10:00:00