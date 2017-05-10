The Super Saturated Sugar Strings are a soul-shaking, infinitely charming band from the far north of Alaska. Powerful, funky and alt-folky, the SSSS’s have a very nostalgic, yet contemporary sound; rich with vocal harmonies, string melodies, and an element of carnival sideshow. Their gypsy-country vibe has stirred a fervent congregation of dedicated fans stretching from the Last Frontier to the lower 48. The Anchorage Press remarked "If they must be categorized, let them be called orchestral alternative rock, or foot-stomping symphonics. They’re to be savored and ingested through all the senses like one does with groups like Beirut, Andrew Bird, Pink Martini or Devotchka.” The SSSS’s have self-released two albums, Heart Shaped Leaves (2014), Harmonic Toast (2012), and are touring in support of 2017’s EP Precipice, with a full-length release scheduled for fall 2017.