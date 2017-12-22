Sweet Street Jazz Live!

La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210

You’re in for a treat, as this band is definitively sweet! Sweet Street Jazz is made up of lead vocalist Danielle Dubois, a young, unique singer with backgrounds in musical theater and a little R&B; pianist and singer Michael Ami, the man responsible for the swinging mashups this delightful band offers; soulful bassist Kirk Anderson, who has been playing guitar and bass most of his life; and classical percussionist Dave Barton, responsible for keeping things hopping and popping.

We believe Live Jazz should be as accessible as possible. As always, there is no cover charge.

