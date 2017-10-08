Symphony Spotlight: Free Family Concert

Join Friends of Chamber Music for a FREE family-friendly concert. "Symphony Spotlight," performed by Up Close and Musical, a 13-member ensemble from the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, features every instrument of the orchestra. In addition to familiar classics, hear favorites from "Star Wars", "Frozen," "Beauty and the Beast," and "The Wizard of Oz."

We’ll have refreshments and hands-on activities in the lobby following this interactive program — fun for all ages!