SYNC Gallery presents Beyond Words by Pamela Gilmore Hake and Kristy Smith.

SYNC Gallery's Third Friday artists reception will be held on April 20th from 6-9 pm, and First Friday Art Walk will be on May 4 from 6-9 pm; Exhibit runs April 19th to May 5, 2018.

Pamela Gilmore Hake: Artist Statement

In her latest series of abstract paintings, Pamela Gilmore Hake uses her impressions of nature to create a visual language of her soul that is Beyond Words. Extreme weather, dry grasses and autumn leaves, fields of wheat, blooming flowers, sunlight in the trees, are all stimuli for her work. She lives all of these things in her simple rural life style. The magnitude of these impressions cannot be described by her in any manner but through her art. Her paintings reveal the spirituality she sees and feels.

Robert Henri, the famous American painter and teacher, writes, "The brush stroke at the moment of contact carries inevitably the exact state of being of the artist at that exact moment into the work, and there it is, to be seen and read by those who can read such signs, and to be read later by the artist himself, with perhaps some surprise, as a revelation of himself."

Henri sums up Hake’s purpose of painting and her need to communicate Beyond Words with those who perhaps have never experienced or noticed the ever-changing moments of nature.

Kristy Smith: Artist Statement

Colors are a language all their own, a language that is personal rather than universal. Our responses to color may come from personal life experiences or something even deeper. Whatever the source, the language of color cannot be codified into something we all imbue with the same meaning. Nor can it be explained or translated precisely into words.

Kristy Smith’s body of work for Beyond Words is written in the language of color. She began each painting by selecting a color or a combination of colors that attracted her. Then the paintings evolved as she intuitively, freely responded to the colors and shapes. These responses were not conscious choices, but were very sensate and impulsive--the colors and markings speaking a language too deep for words.

There is no single intended meaning in Smith’s works, although a viewer may find meaning in it. Her process and the finished works are a way to honor and celebrate life and beauty through color, line and gesture.

SYNC Gallery exhibits a variety of contemporary abstract and conceptual works by a collective of emerging and established artists. Each month select members display exciting work with a wide freedom of expression. Located in the Art District on Santa Fe in Denver – known for its vibrant arts scene – SYNC Gallery has become a destination for art lovers.

Gallery hours:

Thursday 1-4

First & Third Friday 6-9

Other Fridays 1-4

Saturday 12-4

Or by appointment.