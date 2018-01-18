SYNC Gallery presents Deeply Rooted by Liz Lautrup and Sandy Marvin

Sync Gallery’s Third Friday artists’ reception will be held on January 19 from 6-9pm, & First Friday Art Walk on February 2 from 6-9pm; Exhibition runs January 18 through February 10, 2018.

Liz Lautrup: Artist Statement

Each of the paintings in this series began as an organic, connected set of dark, thick lines – these roots underlie each painting whether they are seen or hidden by subsequent layers. Scribbled lines and words symbolize connection and messages left for the viewer to receive and interpret.

In each painting, there is a crack or doorway, an entry point into deeper layers where the roots that lie beneath the surface can be explored. The paintings lead others to connect with their own memories and deeper roots, and imbue space with energy and mystery.

Liz Lautrup is an abstract painter working in water-based media. She uses lines, symbols, pigments, acrylics and lots of water to create layered paintings that convey mystery and help us relate to our inner landscape. Her background includes Psychology, Spirituality, and Landscape Architecture, all of which become incorporated into her artwork. She often works iteratively and intuitively, allowing a painting to evolve rather than trying to control it, though she often adds symbolic elements as well.

Sandy Marvin: Artist Statement

Sandy Marvin reveres trees for their fortitude, perseverance, beauty and quiet grace. She likes to be among them; the ponderosa forest that surrounds her cabin in Beulah, and near them; the elegant cottonwoods along the rivers and streams. Their forms reveal their particular nature and their individual histories.

These paintings are Marvin’s efforts to visually capture the souls of these wonderful trees she has encountered here in Colorado and in Maine. Some are done plein air and some in the studio. All are painted in soft pastel with an underpainting of watercolor or oil wash.

Marvin is a Colorado artist working primarily in soft pastel. Real-world subject matter is her usual starting point. She looks for the things that make her laugh, do a double take or fascinate her because of their beauty. Her subjects may be as complex as a landscape or as simple as a single piece of fruit.

Marvin’s interpretation leans toward abstract. Shapes and patterns attract her. She uses composition, color and technique to communicate the meaning and emotions that strike her and hopes that she creates a memorable visual experience for the viewer.

SYNC Gallery exhibits a variety of contemporary abstract and conceptual works by a collective of emerging and established artists. Each month select members display exciting work with a wide freedom of expression. Located in the Art District on Santa Fe in Denver – known for its vibrant arts scene – SYNC Gallery has become a destination for art lovers.

Gallery hours:

Thursday 1-4

First & Third Friday 6-9

Other Fridays 1-4

Saturday 12-4

Or by appointment