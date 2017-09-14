SYNC Gallery presents Between Heaven and Earth by Patricia Rucker and Pamela Gilmore Hake

Sync Gallery’s Third Friday artists’ reception will be held on September 15 from 6-9pm, & First Friday Art Walk on October 6 from 6-9pm; Exhibition runs September 14 through October 14, 2017.

Between Heaven and Earth offers new works that are informed by reality and the ethereal. What exists between is the mystery that is explored by these two introspective women.

Patricia Rucker:

Patricia Rucker’s work, while experimental, is intentional in the pursuit of the borderland between dream and reality. What is tangible, what is imagined? The intricate forms replicate the exquisite detail found in nature. Iridescent and interference colors open on unexplored realms.

Representational images call her eye, and stir her heart. In making art, it is the dance of Rucker’s hands with the richness of the media that awakens her creative spirit.

Pamela Gilmore Hake:

The magic of the land mixed with the mystic of Heaven was the inspiration for the new body of work, Between Heaven and Earth, by Pamela Gilmore Hake. Because she feels her spirit enters into each painting, she is able to work intuitively to create her abstract paintings. She works with charcoal and paint to give her spirit the freedom to meet matter on the canvas. The physical earth and the ever-changing sky are her muses as that flow through her to create a visual communication.

Gallery Hours:

Thursdays 1-4 pm

First and Third Fridays 6-9 pm

Other Fridays 1-4 pm

Saturdays 12-4 pm

or by appointment