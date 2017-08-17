Sync Gallery’s Third Friday artists’ reception will be held on August 18 from 6-9pm, & First Friday Art Walk on September 1 from 6-9pm; Exhibition runs August 17 through September 9, 2017.

SYNC Gallery presents Vietnam in Stitch and Color by Jean Herman, and Architecture & Colors by Helene Strebel

Jean Herman: Artist Statement

Accompany Jean Herman through a spiritual journey where the world is better understood through art; Vietnam is complex and beautiful and she uses art as a way to respond to it. She wants her audience to experience the same depth of wonder that she felt every day when she was in Vietnam.

Vietnam touched Herman deeply. She reacted to this wonderful place by interpreting her feelings and overwhelmed senses through her own distinctive art form, which uses color, collage and stitch. Color is utilized to interpret the unique range of people and places that make this country so unique. Vietnam, a country torn up by war, has re-built itself into a new society. The north has mountains and mist, and the south has tropics and heat. She responded most of all to the people, from the culture of the Hmong people in the north to the coconut farmers in the south. Despite a life that some might consider hard she experienced a sense of happiness and outgoing friendliness.

Herman uses her photographs as memory guides that are translated into small colorful paper collages that help to clarify shapes and composition. Next, she builds fabric collages using hand painted fabric and commercial fabric. Figures are painted in acrylic onto the fabric and then transferred to each piece to create layers of color and depth. Stitching is her magic way using color, shape and line to create a fabric painting.

Helene Strebel: Artist Statement

Helene Strebel’s current series pays homage to her recent travels to Indonesia. She was fascinated by the architecture that she encountered in Bali and Java. She was overwhelmed by the strong colors used to create the Indonesian batik.

Strebel uses richly layered colors to create her work taking inspiration from multiple references. Her goal is to create paintings that are visually and emotionally pleasing to her audience. Acrylic paint is the dominant medium that she uses, however to create diversity in her style she incorporates a variety of other materials including fabric, paper, glass, and more. A completed painting reflects the starting point of the work.

Strebel’s abstract artworks have been featured in many shows internationally and can be found in private collections in the US and in Europe.

SYNC Gallery exhibits a variety of contemporary abstract and conceptual works by a collective of emerging and established artists. Each month select members display exciting work with a wide freedom of expression. Located in the Art District on Santa Fe in Denver – known for its vibrant arts scene – SYNC Gallery has become a destination for art lovers.

