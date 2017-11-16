SYNC Gallery presents Whispers by Louis Trujillo and Rhythms and Riffs by Kristy Smith

SYNC Gallery’s Third Friday Artists’ reception will be held on November 17th, 2017 from 6-9 pm, and First Friday Art Walk on December 1; Exhibition runs Nov. 17, 2017 to Dec. 10, 2017.

Louis Trujillo: Artist Statement

Enchanting visions of mystical events and unworldly spirits reoccur while Louis Trujillo is in deep sleep. His work consists of large scale installations that use vibrant sculptures made of polymer clay to manifest these reveries. Smaller individual elements gravitate toward one another to create larger forces. Abstract shapes that are arranged in an active composition become the depiction of an unconscious mind’s interpretation of the divine forces of the universe.

Inspiration for Trujillo’s work comes from Surrealism, psychoanalysis and spirituality. He is fascinated by humanity’s tiny existence and the way in which the world becomes sublime in the mind. Vibrant colors used for the figures are inspired by nebula photographs. Shadows that dance on the walls and floor activate the space to triple the amount of the countless swarming entities. Collective unconsciousness, a Jungian theory, is memories that come to us from a source that is primitive and beyond our personal experiences. Trujillo’s work reiterates the possibility of unknown forces at work that are greater than anything that can be imagined.

His process begins with an idea for composition and color but these ideas continually morph. Trujillo begins by sculpting simple forms. As the individual parts are completed he experiments with composition in his studio. As weeks go by more and more elements are created and installed, enlarging the form. With each installation the artworks take a new shape until they feel complete. When the works go from studio to gallery they may change again to fit the new space. His love for Installation Art comes from its ability to take blank, three-dimensional space, and transform it into a new world.

Kristy Smith: Artist Statement

Like the rhythms and riffs of jazz music, which take off from a tune into something fresh and organic, each of Kristy Smith’s acrylic and mixed media paintings begins with a simple inspiration—a color combination or a shape or a pattern found in the world around her. Once this inspiration is expressed on the canvas, there is no preconceived outcome. Smith’s spontaneous, intuitively riff-like responses to these beginnings develop freely into their own, energetic resolutions and expressions. There is no intended meaning in her work, although the viewer may find meaning in it. Smith’s process and the finished works are a way for her to celebrate life’s complexity and beauty through color, line and movement.

SYNC Gallery exhibits a variety of contemporary abstract and conceptual works by a collective of emerging and established artists. Each month select members display exciting work with a wide freedom of expression. Located in the Art District on Santa Fe in Denver – known for its vibrant arts scene – SYNC Gallery has become a destination for art lovers.

First & Third Friday 6-9

Other Fridays 1-4

Saturday 12-4

Or by appointment.