Let's Taco 'Bout Organics
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209
We’re talkin’ (and tastin’) tacos, folks! Discover fresh and exciting ways to take “taco Tuesday” to a whole new level using 100% organic produce and organic fillings and toppings. Get your taco fix and lettuce teach you why organics are so avocado this world! Presented by Rachel Walker, our in-store Nutritional Health Coach.
Info
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209 View Map
Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event, Health & Wellness - Event