Takács Quartet, presented by Friends of Chamber Music

Friends of Chamber Music is pleased to present the Takács Quartet on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, 7:30 p.m. at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver.

Lauded by The New York Times for “revealing the familiar as unfamiliar, making the most traditional of works feel radical once more,” the Takács Quartet has won one top international honor after another for its warm, elegant playing. The group also happens to be a beloved local treasure, with an ongoing residency at the University of Colorado Boulder since 1985.

The quartet will be performing works by Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Carl Vine’s Quartet No. 6, “Child’s Play,” which received its U.S. premiere by the Takács Quartet at Carnegie Hall on October 12.

Tickets: $40 each, or $10 for patrons 30 years old or younger. Visit friendsofchambermusic.com or call 303-388-9839 for more information.