Take a Piece Leave a Piece - Art Making Workshop with K. Vuletich

K. Vuletich presents "Take a Piece and Leave a Piece," an art-making workshop. Bring a piece of clothing and transform it into a piece of art. Workshops will take place on Saturdays, January 13, 20, & 27, 10am-2pm. Free and open to the public. K. Vuletich's recent body of artwork is inspired by her work at Urban Peak, a local homeless shelter for teens.