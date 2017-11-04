TARARAM - Israeli "Stomp"-style Drum and Dance - JAAMM Festival

Israeli "Stomp"-style drum and dance sensation. Tararam is a creative ensemble of performing artists who produce extraordinary sounds from ordinary objects. A blend of rhythm, music, movement, and wit, interwoven with choreographed body drumming, amusing sounds, and theatrical antics. Tararam uses industrial tools, suspended drums, percussion, and the most basic instrument of all: their bodies. “Witty, original, energetic and extraordinary!” –Cosmopolitan -- Tickets: $36 Adult $30 Student/Senior

This event is presented as part of the Neustadt JAAMM Festival (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music) at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center in Denver. All are welcome!

Mizel Arts and Culture Center 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, Colorado 80246 View Map
303-316-6360
