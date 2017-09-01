The region’s largest free music festival featuring local and regional cuisine, music, crafts, shopping and family fun will electrify the streets of Downtown Denver for the 34th year Labor Day Weekend, September 1-4

WHAT: The 34th Annual A Taste of Colorado festival is a four-day, free admission, music, food, shopping and family fun event. More than 500,000 visitors will celebrate Labor Day Weekend at the region’s largest free music festival, while enjoying cuisine from over 50 restaurants and food establishments, diverse musical acts performing on six stages, and shopping at nearly 300 different artisan booths. Attendees of all ages will have no shortage of activities and tastes to enjoy.

WHEN: September 1 – 4, 2017

Friday, September 1: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 2: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 3: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday, September 4: 10: 30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Civic Center Park – Downtown Denver

101 W. 14th Ave, Denver, CO 80202

TICKETS: FREE admission

Food and beverage tickets are sold in strips of 15 tickets for $10

MORE: A Taste of Colorado is a four-day, free admission festival produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership. The event takes place over Labor Day Weekend in Downtown Denver’s Civic Center Park. In addition to local and worldly cuisine, six music stages and shopping, there will be local artisans featured in the Arts & Crafts Marketplace, culinary demonstrations, and interactive activities, rides and games for kids. A Taste of Colorado is the ultimate end-of-summer opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the sounds, tastes, and sights of Colorado’s diverse cultural traditions and Western heritage. For more information, visit www.ATasteofColorado.com, check out A Taste of Colorado on Facebook, follow @ATasteofCO on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat and search #ATasteofCO, or call (303) 295-6330.