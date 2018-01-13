Taylor Morrison’s Double Grand Opening Offers Football Fun, Chance to Win 4K TV

Ready for the big game? Celebrate in style! The public is invited to celebrate the football season by completing their own 2-point conversion for two chances to win a 60” 4K Ultra HD Smart TV during Taylor Morrison’s Double Grand Opening event at Sterling Ranch in Littleton and Ravenwood at Terrain in Castle Rock, Saturday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can gear up for the big game with football-themed fun, featuring food, festivities, and stunning homes tours, as they enter for a chance to win a 60” 4K TV by touring professionally decorated Taylor Morrison model homes at these two exciting, new communities.

Taylor Morrison homes at Sterling Ranch will be priced from the $600,000s with a stunning selection of new homes featuring authentic architectural details and one- and two-story floor plans with up to 3,700 square feet of beautifully designed living space. New homes will be offered from the Destination Collection, including the Arapahoe, Aspen, Avon, and the Eldora floor plans. For more information about Sterling Ranch, visit http://bit.ly/2qO1vXM or call 303-848-2736.

Taylor Morrison model homes at Sterling Ranch are located at 9854 Hilberts Way, Littleton, CO 80125. For driving directions, visit http://bit.ly/2AdwuOj.

Ravenwood at Terrain will feature four distinct floor plans from Taylor Morrison’s popular Destination Collection. Floor plans include the Eldora, Steamboat, Crested Butte and Keystone. Priced from the upper $400,000s, the collection includes one- and two-story homes ranging in size from approximately 2,710 square feet to 3,513 square feet with up to 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. These beautifully designed homes make the most of Colorado living with striking entryways, open-concept living spaces and dramatic designs. For more information about Ravenwood at Terrain, visit http://bit.ly/2tXmTeO or call 303-848-2736.

Taylor Morrison model homes at Ravenwood at Terrain are located at 4953 Coulee Trail, Castle Rock, CO 80108. For driving directions, visit http://bit.ly/2z3EbbJ.

Call 303-848-2736 to RSVP for this event, or visit http://bit.ly/TMChancetoWinTV.