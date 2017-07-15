Temple Sinai Shabbat Morning Minyan

On Shabbat morning, Temple Sinai offers a 9:00 AM service in the Abrahams Family Chapel. This service is most often led by members who share their spirit and talent. Members also volunteer to read the Torah and provide a short Drash to explain the portion. At least one of our Rabbis attends this service, but their role is to support (and occasionally “fill in”). The Rabbis worship along with everyone else as the honor of leading the prayers and reading Torah is shared with and extended to all who are interested.