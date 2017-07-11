Join Active Minds as we trace the rise and fall of the Age of the Vikings. We will describe their origins in Scandinavia and how they extended their reach into Europe, North America, and beyond. We will explain the culture and traditions of the Norse Warriors, including their distinctive horned helmets and unique ships. Finally, we will discuss their legacy in modern times (besides the football team). This program makes a great accompaniment to a visit to the Vikings program running at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science March 10th through August 13th, 2017. This program is sponsored by Rosemark Senior Living, Home Care Resources, and JFS Senior Solutions.