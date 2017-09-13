The Arts Selection Process
Ross-Cherry Creek Library 305 Milwaukee St, Denver, Colorado
Have you ever wondered how arts companies select the programs that you see each season? In this session members of the Cherry Creek Theatre team will announce their plays for the 2018 season and how they were selected. Members of the Denver Film Society will also present and discuss their cultural programs for the coming year.
Ross-Cherry Creek Library 305 Milwaukee St, Denver, Colorado
