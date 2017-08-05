The Mile High City is home to more than 2 million Denverites representing hundreds of countries and cultures from around the world. The Denver International Festival is a celebration of the best traditional food, music and art from our own backyard. Come dance, eat, drink and play in the heart of Denver at Civic Center Park.

Join us for the 2nd annual Denver International Festival on Saturday, August 5th from 10am – 8pm. This FREE community event will feature 30+ restaurants and food trucks, vendors, beer garden, live music and dance performances, DJs and live interactive art. This family friendly festival will also feature cultural displays, games, health and wellness activities, and a kid’s village.

The Denver International Festival will not only be the city's largest celebration of global art, music and food but is also giving back to less fortunate communities in our own back yard and around the world. Our annual benefit concert during the festival will raise money and awareness for a different non-profit organization each year.

This year we have partnered with YOUTH ON RECORD. Youth on Record’s vision is for youth to discover how their voice and value can create a better world. Their programs empower teens in some of Denver’s most vulnerable communities to make life choices that positively impact their future by teaching them to develop the coping tools, inspiration, and wherewithal to succeed in today’s world and to become leaders of tomorrow.