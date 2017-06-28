The Future of Mobility from Pedestrians to Hyperloop

Energy Connections is a quarterly panel conversation looking at energy and technology and issues on the Front Range and beyond. In 2017, we're investigating the energy landscape of the future. As a part of Bike to Work Day on June 28, we're discussing the future of mobility. How will we get around? From pedestrians to bicycle districts to ultra-fast Hyperloop technology, Colorado is on the leading edge of new paradigms. Join us for a trip to Colorado's transportation future and bike to Energy Connections!

Energy Connections is coordinated by Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA), the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL), Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation and Colorado Energy Coalition.