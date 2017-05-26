The Luckiest People

$34

Curious Theatre Company 1080 Acoma St., Denver, Colorado 80203

This play was commissioned by Curious Theatre Company and is a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere.

In the days following his mother’s funeral, Richard’s elderly father Oscar wants to move in. Happily settled with his partner, Richard is less than thrilled at the prospect of living with his difficult father. Accusations fly and defenses are drawn, spiraling father and son into a heated game of finger pointing with unintended consequences. The Luckiest People touchingly explores how we navigate the Sahara of Middle Agethose middle decades sandwiched squarely between obligations to parents, children, and spouses.

Curious Theatre Company 1080 Acoma St., Denver, Colorado 80203

303-623-0524

